Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Position Boosted by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 557,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,219 shares during the quarter. Parsons comprises 1.2% of ETF Managers Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.53% of Parsons worth $25,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Parsons during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Parsons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Parsons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair raised Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Parsons in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.13.

Shares of NYSE:PSN traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.86. The stock had a trading volume of 370,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,789. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Parsons Co. has a 52 week low of $34.46 and a 52 week high of $50.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Parsons had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Corp. engages in the provision of engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. It delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

