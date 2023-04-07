Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Price Target Cut to $47.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pathward Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Pathward Financial Price Performance

Shares of Pathward Financial stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $42.03. 195,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,645. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.24 and its 200-day moving average is $43.24. Pathward Financial has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $149.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.79 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 2,500 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $116,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,647.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 2,500 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $116,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,647.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,350 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $156,143.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,110 shares in the company, valued at $191,567.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 850 shares of company stock valued at $37,057 over the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathward Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Pathward Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pathward Financial by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Pathward Financial by 5,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Pathward Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pathward Financial by 27.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Featured Stories

