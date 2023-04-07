PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Cut by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 34,157 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 1.9% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in PayPal by 136.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

PayPal stock opened at $74.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $114.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.