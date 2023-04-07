PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Cut by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 34,157 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 1.9% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in PayPal by 136.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PayPal Price Performance
PayPal stock opened at $74.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $114.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.03.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.
About PayPal
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PayPal (PYPL)
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
- Walmart Makes Moves for Efficiency with Robots to Spur Sales
- What Factors Will Drive S&P 500 Performance This Year?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.