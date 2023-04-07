PDS Planning Inc Boosts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 21,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.1 %

DE stock opened at $369.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $409.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.88. The stock has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

