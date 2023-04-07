PDS Planning Inc Buys 1,073 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 31,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 258.4% in the 4th quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 15,868 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,397,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,569,000 after purchasing an additional 223,304 shares during the period. Hofer & Associates. Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 60,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Finally, Acas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,474,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $72.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.15. The company has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $81.01.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.