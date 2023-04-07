PDS Planning Inc Grows Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 40,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 27,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $318.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $303.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.96. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $356.35.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

