PDS Planning Inc Raises Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MMM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.69.

3M Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:MMM opened at $101.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.91. 3M has a 52 week low of $100.16 and a 52 week high of $154.66. The company has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.11%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

