PDS Planning Inc Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

PDS Planning Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,891 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 4.8% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $30,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.35. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

