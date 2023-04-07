PDS Planning Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

PDS Planning Inc reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,759 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 1.2% of PDS Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $7,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $57.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.97 and its 200 day moving average is $50.50.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

