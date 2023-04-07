Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PEGA. Loop Capital upped their price target on Pegasystems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Pegasystems from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $47.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.21. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $78.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.84%.

In related news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total value of $78,812.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,265.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 67,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 18,563 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,550,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,056,000 after buying an additional 65,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

