Pensana (LON:PRE) Trading Up 9.8%

Pensana Plc (LON:PRE – Get Rating) was up 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 32 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 31.30 ($0.39). Approximately 1,410,794 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 180% from the average daily volume of 503,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.35).

The company has a market capitalization of £75.53 million, a P/E ratio of -986.67 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 54.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 54.45.

Pensana Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Angola. The company primarily explores for neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) deposits. Its flagship assets are the Saltend rare earth project located in the United Kingdom and the Longonjo NdPr project located in Angola. The company was formerly known as Pensana Rare Earths Plc and changed its name to Pensana Plc in February 2021.

