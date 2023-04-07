Peter Osvaldik Sells 20,000 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,071,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TMUS traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.61. 4,263,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,801,905. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.81. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.90 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The stock has a market cap of $182.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.68.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.