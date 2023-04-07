PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.61

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and traded as low as $5.40. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 88,596 shares changing hands.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.07%.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
