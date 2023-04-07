PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.61

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and traded as low as $5.40. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 88,596 shares changing hands.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.07%.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter worth $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach bought a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the third quarter worth $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 15.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

