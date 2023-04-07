Piper Sandler Trims I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Target Price to $25.00

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of I-Mab from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Get I-Mab alerts:

I-Mab Stock Performance

IMAB opened at $3.85 on Monday. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $16.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About I-Mab

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in I-Mab by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.