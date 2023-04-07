PLC Ultima Price Hits $85.27 on Exchanges (PLCU)

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One PLC Ultima coin can now be bought for about $85.27 or 0.00305151 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PLC Ultima has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. PLC Ultima has a total market capitalization of $51,595.66 and $422,742.94 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PLC Ultima Coin Profile

PLC Ultima’s genesis date was December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 605 coins. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PLC Ultima is plcultima.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.

PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

PLC Ultima Coin Trading

