Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $239.51

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 239.51 ($2.97) and traded as low as GBX 235 ($2.92). Polymetal International shares last traded at GBX 246 ($3.06), with a volume of 798,626 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -526.60, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 237.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 239.57.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

