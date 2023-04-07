Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Holdings Reduced by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Pool worth $14,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pool by 226.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Pool in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Pool by 204.1% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Pool by 226.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock traded up $4.44 on Friday, hitting $326.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $473.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $358.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Pool’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $408.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $395.18.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

