PotCoin Market Capitalization Tops $385,540.16 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 49.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 71.1% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $385,540.16 and $1,194.93 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00322873 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00021445 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00012165 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000894 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 100.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000646 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000202 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,226,286 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

