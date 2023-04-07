Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Premier Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ PFC remained flat at $20.08 during trading on Thursday. 77,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.18. Premier Financial has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.10.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $76.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Premier Financial will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Premier Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Premier Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

In other news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $37,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,600.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 178.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 30.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

