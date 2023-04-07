Presearch 24 Hour Volume Reaches $143,869.97 (PRE)

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Presearch token can now be purchased for $0.0845 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Presearch has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. Presearch has a total market capitalization of $33.51 million and $143,869.97 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Presearch Token Profile

Presearch launched on July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Presearch’s official message board is presearch.medium.com. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io.

Buying and Selling Presearch

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

