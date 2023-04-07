PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $200.17

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 200.17 ($2.49) and traded as low as GBX 184.60 ($2.29). PZ Cussons shares last traded at GBX 186.80 ($2.32), with a volume of 2,624,604 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 216 ($2.68) price objective on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.54) price target on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get PZ Cussons alerts:

PZ Cussons Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £799.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,331.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 190.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 200.08.

PZ Cussons Cuts Dividend

PZ Cussons Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a GBX 2.67 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,285.71%.

(Get Rating)

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.