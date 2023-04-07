Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Increased by Analyst

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carrier Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carrier Global’s current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. Carrier Global has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $49.17. The company has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.06 and a 200-day moving average of $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in Carrier Global by 25.8% during the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

