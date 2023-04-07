Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Target Hospitality Corp. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Target Hospitality in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TH. TheStreet raised Target Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Northland Securities cut their price target on Target Hospitality from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Target Hospitality Trading Down 3.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Shares of TH opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.21. Target Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Target Hospitality by 1,447.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $797,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,761.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 63,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $987,178.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,011.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $797,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,761.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,753 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,896. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.