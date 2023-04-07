Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Packaging Co. of America Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report released on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.63. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $9.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.33 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PKG. Bank of America cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.88.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $141.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.93. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $110.56 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $118,827,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,969,000 after purchasing an additional 610,606 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,713,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,612,000 after buying an additional 450,466 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 632,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,698,000 after buying an additional 296,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,586,000 after buying an additional 278,124 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.41%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

