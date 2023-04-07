Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 4th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.30) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.89). The consensus estimate for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($11.09) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.73) EPS.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $23.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.31 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 114.11% and a negative net margin of 1,149.60%.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 2.1 %

ASND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $132.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.82.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $72.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.32. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $61.58 and a 12 month high of $134.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,903,000 after buying an additional 1,698,302 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,828,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,417,000 after buying an additional 796,087 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,552,000 after buying an additional 594,855 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,197.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 384,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,672,000 after buying an additional 419,200 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,184,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,296,000 after buying an additional 349,157 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

