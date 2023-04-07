Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 4th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.30) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.89). The consensus estimate for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($11.09) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.73) EPS.
Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $23.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.31 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 114.11% and a negative net margin of 1,149.60%.
Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of ASND stock opened at $72.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.32. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $61.58 and a 12 month high of $134.52.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,903,000 after buying an additional 1,698,302 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,828,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,417,000 after buying an additional 796,087 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,552,000 after buying an additional 594,855 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,197.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 384,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,672,000 after buying an additional 419,200 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,184,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,296,000 after buying an additional 349,157 shares during the period.
Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile
Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)
- What Factors Will Drive S&P 500 Performance This Year?
- 2 Beautiful Investments In A Growing Industry
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.