Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for i-80 Gold Corp. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:IAU)

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2023

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAUGet Rating) – Cormark upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of i-80 Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 4th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for i-80 Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for i-80 Gold’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

i-80 Gold (TSE:IAUGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$15.81 million for the quarter. i-80 Gold had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 214.29%.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$5.50 price objective on i-80 Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

i-80 Gold Stock Up 2.1 %

IAU stock opened at C$3.43 on Friday. i-80 Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.97 and a 52-week high of C$4.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$825.12 million and a PE ratio of -7.62.

i-80 Gold Company Profile

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

