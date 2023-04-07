Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Cut by Zacks Research

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for CSX in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 5th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for CSX’s current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CSX’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CSX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.39.

CSX Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42. CSX has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.26.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CSX by 3.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 950,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,929,000 after buying an additional 35,388 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Articles

