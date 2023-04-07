Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Capital Planning LLC

Capital Planning LLC cut its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,832 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services makes up 4.3% of Capital Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $9,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $159.13. 679,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,389. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $106.33 and a one year high of $168.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.68 and a 200 day moving average of $147.09.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 2.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $3,799,667.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,244,070.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 41,646 shares of company stock valued at $6,801,898 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.73.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.