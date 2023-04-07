Quantum Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1,120.93 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Quantum token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Quantum has a total market cap of $1,120.93 and $181,167.92 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007955 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025411 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00031497 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018733 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003495 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,949.80 or 1.00019025 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,613.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.