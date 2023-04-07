QUASA Tops 24 Hour Volume of $648.30 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 7th. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $648.30 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QUASA has traded 78.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007955 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025411 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00031497 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018733 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003495 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,949.80 or 1.00019025 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00185772 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $492.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

