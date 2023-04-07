Radio Caca (RACA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.62 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $73.64 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00009795 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00021052 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.