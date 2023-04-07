Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.86.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RJF. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James

Raymond James Trading Down 0.5 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the third quarter valued at $2,629,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 2.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 23.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.1% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 103,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $89.35 on Friday. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.28.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.65%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

