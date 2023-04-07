Raymond James Raises Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) Price Target to C$1.95

Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGI) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$1.80 to C$1.95 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Entrée Resources from C$1.80 to C$1.95 in a research note on Monday.

Get Entrée Resources alerts:

Entrée Resources Price Performance

Shares of ETG stock opened at C$1.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.15. Entrée Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.73 and a 1-year high of C$1.58. The company has a market cap of C$263.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Entrée Resources Company Profile

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the development and exploration of mineral property interests located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entrée Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrée Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.