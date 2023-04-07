Raymond James Upgrades Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) to “Strong-Buy”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $185.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EXR. Wolfe Research cut Extra Space Storage from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.56.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $162.79 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $139.97 and a 12-month high of $222.35. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $800,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $800,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,100.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,313. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Extra Space Storage

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 271.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

