RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RBB traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.19. 26,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,442. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $269.18 million, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.37.

RBB Bancorp Increases Dividend

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 19.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBB Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 17.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 396.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 85.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, SBA 7A and 504 loans, mortgage loans, trade finance, and a range of depository accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.