Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $134.63

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 134.63 ($1.67) and traded as low as GBX 131 ($1.63). Real Estate Credit Investments shares last traded at GBX 132.50 ($1.65), with a volume of 138,227 shares.

Real Estate Credit Investments Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.62, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £302.72 million, a PE ratio of 1,466.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 137.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 134.61.

Real Estate Credit Investments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Real Estate Credit Investments’s payout ratio is 13,333.33%.

About Real Estate Credit Investments

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

