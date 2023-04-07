Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) Cut to Hold at Maxim Group

Maxim Group downgraded shares of Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Recruiter.com Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RCRT opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52. Recruiter.com Group has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Get Recruiter.com Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Recruiter.com Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 132.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 29,013 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 77.3% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 30,080 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank bought a new position in shares of Recruiter.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 52.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Recruiter.com Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform that aims to deliver the right talent to both small and large businesses. The platform is powered by virtual teams of Recruiters On Demand and Video and Artificial Intelligence (AI) job-matching technology. It provides employers access to independent recruiters and utilizes an innovative web platform, with integrated AI-driven candidate to job matching and video screening software to source qualified talent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recruiter.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruiter.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.