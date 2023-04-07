RecycLiCo Battery Materials (CVE:AMY) Stock Price Down 2%

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.48. 54,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 123,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

The stock has a market cap of C$121.06 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.45.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. It is also involved in the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries. The company explores for manganese, gold, silver, copper, cobalt, tungsten, and niobium deposits.

