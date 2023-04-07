Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Acquires 5,277 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up 1.2% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Planning LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 146,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.13. 820,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $77.44 and a 1-year high of $100.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.86.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.