Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Has $3.80 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE cut its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group comprises about 4.4% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TROW. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.22. 978,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.36. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $148.95.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 72.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.