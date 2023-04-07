Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Makes New $246,000 Investment in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,961 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in BHP Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 70.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after buying an additional 32,699 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 62.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BHP Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,716,000 after acquiring an additional 283,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. CLSA upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.53) to GBX 2,550 ($31.67) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BHP Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.32) to GBX 2,300 ($28.56) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,211.50.

NYSE BHP traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,658,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,209. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.23 and its 200 day moving average is $59.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $79.14.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

