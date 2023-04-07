Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Regions Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered Regions Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.26.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $18.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.61. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regions Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 98,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 77,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.