Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/24/2023 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/24/2023 – Five Below was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/20/2023 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $220.00 to $225.00.

3/17/2023 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2023 – Five Below had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

3/16/2023 – Five Below is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $239.00 to $237.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $234.00 to $238.00.

3/16/2023 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $217.00 to $224.00.

3/16/2023 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $175.00 to $190.00.

3/16/2023 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $210.00 to $220.00.

3/15/2023 – Five Below was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

3/14/2023 – Five Below had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2023 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $195.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2023 – Five Below was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/27/2023 – Five Below was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/17/2023 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $205.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2023 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $196.00 to $217.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2023 – Five Below had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $180.00.

2/13/2023 – Five Below was upgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $180.00.

2/10/2023 – Five Below was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $190.00.

2/7/2023 – Five Below is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock.

Five Below Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ FIVE traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $207.04. 541,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,361. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $212.56. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.12.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.07. Five Below had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Five Below

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $514,473.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,887,895.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,382 shares of company stock worth $4,117,058. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Five Below by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Five Below by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Five Below by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Five Below by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Five Below by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Further Reading

