Reviewing DocGo (DCGO) and The Competition

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare DocGo to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DocGo and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DocGo $440.52 million $34.58 million 25.22 DocGo Competitors $1.44 billion -$105.34 million -6.16

DocGo’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than DocGo. DocGo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DocGo 0 0 2 0 3.00 DocGo Competitors 9 155 302 0 2.63

DocGo presently has a consensus target price of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 44.57%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 51.30%. Given DocGo’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DocGo has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

DocGo has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DocGo’s competitors have a beta of 1.45, meaning that their average stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DocGo and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DocGo 7.85% 12.80% 9.50% DocGo Competitors -129.38% -60.40% -24.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.9% of DocGo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of DocGo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DocGo beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

DocGo Company Profile

DocGo, Inc. provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services. It also offers mobile health services through its platform that are performed at home and offices; COVID-19 testing; and event services, which include on-site healthcare support at sporting events and concerts. DocGo, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

