Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.02

Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.02 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.08). Revolution Bars Group shares last traded at GBX 6.60 ($0.08), with a volume of 404,643 shares trading hands.

Revolution Bars Group Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £14.95 million, a P/E ratio of -655.00 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8.16.

Insider Activity at Revolution Bars Group

In related news, insider Rob Pitcher acquired 300,000 shares of Revolution Bars Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £21,000 ($26,080.48). 36.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Revolution Bars Group

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city center high streets across the United Kingdom. The company's bars offer food and drinks. As of July 2, 2022, it operated 69 bars, including 2 retail brands, 49 bars under the Revolution and 18 under the Revolución de Cuba brand names.

