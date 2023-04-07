Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,874,488 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,670 shares during the quarter. Digital Turbine accounts for 1.6% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $28,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 286,408.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 131,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 131,748 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 131,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 58,252 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 51,408 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie downgraded Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

APPS traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $12.22. 1,210,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,702. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.48. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $41.71.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $162.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.94 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Digital Turbine

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 289,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,366.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $368,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,647,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,367,696.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 289,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,366.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

Featured Stories

