Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Cuts Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,232,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the period. Stride makes up 2.2% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 2.86% of Stride worth $38,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Stride by 40.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Stride by 26.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 47,583 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Stride by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stride by 14.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stride by 52.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stride

In other news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 8,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $331,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,363.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 8,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $331,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,363.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,438,650.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,889,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stride Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Stride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

LRN traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,857. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stride, Inc. has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $47.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.12.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. Stride had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $458.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stride Profile

(Get Rating)

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.

