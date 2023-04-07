Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 362,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,490 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $16,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 61.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 289.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Franklin Covey during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the third quarter worth $62,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Franklin Covey from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Franklin Covey from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Franklin Covey Stock Performance

Shares of FC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.11. 88,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.73 million, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. Franklin Covey Co. has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $54.70.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $61.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.35 million. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co engages in organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, Education Practice, and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada. The International Licensees segment focuses on international licensees’ royalty revenues.

