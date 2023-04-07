Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $10.12 Million Stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions were worth $10,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCSI. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at $267,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth $6,008,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth $576,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth $8,783,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth $64,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCSI. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,991. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.90. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $29.62 and a one year high of $65.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

