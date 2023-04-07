Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $45.16 Million Stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,168,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,261 shares during the period. Donnelley Financial Solutions makes up about 2.6% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 3.93% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $45,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 69.9% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 65.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DFIN. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,722. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.66. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $50.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.80 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 30.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Craig Clay sold 21,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $905,251.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,285.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Craig Clay sold 21,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $905,251.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,285.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 6,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $252,407.38. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 61,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,757.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,592 shares of company stock valued at $2,453,601. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets-Software Solutions, Capital Markets-Compliance and Communications Management, Investment Companies-Software Solutions, and Investment Companies-Compliance and Communications Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.